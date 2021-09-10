Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to “Buy”

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.22.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the second quarter worth $630,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $108,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.