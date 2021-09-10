Zero Price Reaches $0.31 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Zero has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $130,120.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00282971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00146734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00173796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002608 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,459,372 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

