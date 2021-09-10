ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $14.11 million and approximately $26,382.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00127690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00189142 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,316.49 or 1.00321318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.36 or 0.07321835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00864282 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,558,858 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

