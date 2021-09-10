Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Zscaler stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.32. 147,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.45 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

