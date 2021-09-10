Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $260.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.62.

ZS traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.48. 28,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.61. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.81 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

