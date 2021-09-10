Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.42.

ZS stock opened at $280.22 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

