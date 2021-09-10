Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $39.60 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zumiez stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

