Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Lowered to $45.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 7,451 shares of company stock worth $326,207 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $67,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

