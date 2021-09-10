Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZFSVF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $394.10.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $435.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.17. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $450.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

