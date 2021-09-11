-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Lion Electric.

LEV has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:LEV opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

