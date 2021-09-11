-$0.09 EPS Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEPT. Desjardins cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 1,371,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,614. The company has a market cap of $110.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.46. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

