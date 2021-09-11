$0.09 EPS Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 317,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $503.21 million, a P/E ratio of -197.18 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ooma by 106,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 249.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 46,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

