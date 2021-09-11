$0.13 EPS Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. 816,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

