$0.13 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.20. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

PRA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 194,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

