$0.17 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.12. Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarivate.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NYSE:CLVT traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,066,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,309. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

In related news, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,670,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

