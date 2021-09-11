-$0.19 EPS Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Duluth reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTH opened at $14.68 on Friday. Duluth has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $435.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.