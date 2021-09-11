$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CVEO opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Civeo by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Civeo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Civeo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

