$0.47 EPS Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pembina Pipeline.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

