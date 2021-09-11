$0.48 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

