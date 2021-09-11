$0.57 EPS Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. HEICO reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of HEI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,126. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.73. HEICO has a 52-week low of $99.55 and a 52-week high of $148.95.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in HEICO by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 505.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in HEICO by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

