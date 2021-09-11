$0.71 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Wedbush dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,475. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

