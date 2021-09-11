$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

NYSE:NSP traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.14. 435,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $114.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Insperity by 70.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Insperity by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

