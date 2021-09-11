-$1.29 EPS Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings per share of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the lowest is ($1.37). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

DCPH stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

