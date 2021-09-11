$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in IPG Photonics by 8.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.33.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

