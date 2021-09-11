$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce sales of $1.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals also posted sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.55 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $71.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

