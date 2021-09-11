$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.49. 688,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

