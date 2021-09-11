$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

