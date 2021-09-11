$1.82 EPS Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $55,774,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $459.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.34. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

