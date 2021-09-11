$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 125,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,385. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

