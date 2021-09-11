100 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 469.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 301.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $328.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.62 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $206,232,131 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

