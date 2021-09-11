1,018 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 29,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 88.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 100,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 67,671 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 9,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 8.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 50,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.75 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

