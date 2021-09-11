10,299 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $21,570,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 43.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $49.16 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

