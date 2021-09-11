$11.96 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce sales of $11.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.82 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $47.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $48.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $48.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

FFNW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.55. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

