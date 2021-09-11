11,577 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,577 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.89 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $443,479,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,777,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

