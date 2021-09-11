127 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $459.03 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.