$13.17 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report $13.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the highest is $18.05 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $10.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $52.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $69.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.58 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CTSO remained flat at $$8.91 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,226. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $386.42 million, a PE ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.