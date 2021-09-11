18,084 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 26.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 215.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 385.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

AVXL stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

