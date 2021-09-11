1irstcoin Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $19.19 million and $31,678.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 117.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00150993 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

