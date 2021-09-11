1MillionNFTs Achieves Market Cap of $201,682.74 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003679 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $201,682.74 and $181,109.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00067581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00130089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00182820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,670.93 or 0.99985756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.22 or 0.07150626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00871336 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

