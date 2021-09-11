$2.05 EPS Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.29. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $3.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.38. The company had a trading volume of 131,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.71 and a 200 day moving average of $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,116,000 after acquiring an additional 242,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after acquiring an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,276,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

