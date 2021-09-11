$2.39 EPS Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,902. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

