$2.47 EPS Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.58. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

