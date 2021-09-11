$215.82 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $215.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $221.28 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $123.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $801.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.67 million to $845.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $980.90 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.56) EPS.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Precision Drilling by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $442.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.