24,200 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after purchasing an additional 436,899 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of OC stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

