$3.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the highest is $4.50. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,158.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $15.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.95 to $21.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

NYSE PXD traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $151.08. 1,525,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

