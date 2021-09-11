$30.16 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report $30.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $31.17 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $29.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.11 billion to $136.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $135.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $138.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

The Kroger stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,239,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,162. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in The Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

