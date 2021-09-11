$371.45 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to post $371.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.90 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $182.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.58.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

