378 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $650.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $618.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.10.
REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.59.
In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
