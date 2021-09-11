378 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $650.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $618.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.59.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.