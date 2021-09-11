$476.95 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report $476.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the highest is $480.90 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $597.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Argus increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. 3,368,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,184. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

