48,323 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 162,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 98,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

NYSE ABT opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

